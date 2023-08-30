2023 Broncos practice squad and waiver wire tracker

The Denver Broncos have finalized their 53-man roster at the 4 pm ET deadline yesterday. There were a few surprises but that is always the case with these things. Next, we have the Broncos filling out their 16-man practice squad.

The practice squad rules have changed a little bit this year. They can hold up to 16 players. 10 of those players will be players with two years or fewer seasons in the NFL. While the remaining six can go to NFL veterans who do not meet the qualifications under the old rules. So, we could see a few veterans signed back to the practice squad.

The Broncos have the 5th best waiver priority, and sound like they will be active in putting claims on players who are on the waiver wire.

Broncos Practice Squad Additions

Undrafted rookie nose tackle P.J. Mustipher will be reportedly signing to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Broncos have reportedly signed former Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to their practice squad - (source)

Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is expected to sign to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Veteran defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster is reportedly signing to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Quarterback Ben DiNucci is reportedly signing to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Undrafted rookie cornerback Art Green is reportedly signing to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Second-year running back Tyler Badie is reportedly signing to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Guard Will Sherman is reportedly signing to the Broncos practice squad - (source)

Broncos Waiver Claims/Signings

Broncos did not claim any player on waivers

Released/Waived Broncos signing elsewhere