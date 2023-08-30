Thoughts on the Broncos’ 2023 initial roster

Let’s start off by pointing out that with Sean Payton taking over, the level of information you can get about camp has been greatly reduced. That isn’t just for us, that’s for any media. As a fan first, I kind of like it. I like that our team is no longer keeping so many of their cards face up on the table.

So let’s dig into some surprise moves. I am a little surprised to see Albert Okwuegbunam traded. I like that we got something for him as we obviously were going to release him. He’s hopefully going to get a fresh start in Philadelphia that rejuvenates his career.

I wasn’t in love with Brett Maher, but it was interesting to see us switch so quickly to a known asset. I think it all boils down to Maher not having as much leg as you’d along with the consistency you’d like to see in your place kicker. I think he’s a good NFL kicker, but not a great one.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey was a surprise. I thought he looked really good in that last preseason game. I know he’s likely to go to the practice squad, though which is comforting to know we have a guy that can step up just in case the injury bug continues with our WR corp

Other guys that had me raising my eyebrows were in no particular order Tony Jones Jr., Aaron Patrick, and Mike Purcell.

With the Denver Broncos coming off one of their worst seasons ever, you expect churn in the roster. Churn is definitely happening and it is refreshing to see mostly because I see a team that has a vision of what they want to do.

While I have fond memories of a guy like Albert O catching passes for this team, he obviously didn’t fit where the team is headed and how they want to use their TE roster spots. Those of you who have been reading me for years know that I love me some arm-chair GMing here with you all. It is fun and interesting to think about.

But at the end of the day, Sean Payton has to have a roster that he can use to win games. Some guys like Jaleel McLaughlin will play so well they find a way into that roster by surprise. Somes guys like Albert O just don’t make sense even after wowing our fan base this past Friday.

What about you, Broncos Country? Who were you surprised to see go that I didn’t mention? Would you have liked to see the team keep a 3rd QB on the roster? Hit us up in the comments and tell us what you think.

