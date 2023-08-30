Report: Broncos sign former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to the practice squad

Update

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett was signed to the practice squad, not the 53-man roster.

Source confirms Broncos are signing WR Phillip Dorsett, but to the practice squad, not 53. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

According to ESPN’s NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler, the Denver Broncos have signed veteran receiver Phillip Dorsett. The veteran receiver was just released by the Las Vegas Raiders who the Broncos coincidentally play in week one of the regular season.

Free agent wide receiver Phillip Dorsett plans to sign with the #Broncos, per source.



The former first-round pick reunites with Russell Wilson from their Seattle stint together. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2023

The former first round pick for the Indianapolis Colts during the 2015 NFL Draft who has had stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans and recently this offseason with the Raiders is now signing with the Broncos.

During his 8 year career, the veteran receiver has played in 92 games, and has caught 151 balls for 2,001 yards, and 12 career touchdowns. Last season for the Texans, he caught 20 passes for 257 yards and 1 touchdown. This past preseason for the Raiders, Dorsett had 8 receptions for 103 yards. So, he has proven to be a decent reserve option throughout his career.

This is not the sexiest signing, but it does give the Broncos some depth and experience at the position. Outside of veteran Courtland Sutton, they will be starting a rookie and a second-year receiver who has played in seven games and only has six career receptions. So, makes sense to add some speed, experience and depth to that room, at least for the short-term. It is unclear if he will stick around once Jeudy is back from his hamstring injury, but for now, he is one of the four healthy receivers on the Broncos roster.

Maybe he can give head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph some knowledge and tips about the Raiders offense and defense for their w