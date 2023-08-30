Broncos to sign defensive lineman PJ Mustipher to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing defensive lineman PJ Mustipher to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Source says #Broncos will sign DL P.J. Mustipher to practice squad. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2023

In our roster review on Musipher back in June, Scotty Payne had this to say about him:

His athleticism and pass-rushing ability are not really there, but he has the size, thickness, and ability to be a space-eating nose tackle. That is what he did at Penn State, and likely what he will do in the NFL if given the chance. What you are also getting is a high-character player who was a two-time team captain at Penn State. Head coach Sean Payton wants to change the culture in that locker room, so adding players with high character with leadership skills is important to him. So, if Mustipher plays well, he will provide the Broncos with a cheaper, younger, and high-character option to be D.J. Jones’s backup. At the very least, he appears to have a good shot at being on the Broncos practice squad who will join the team if an injury occurs.

At 6-4, 320 pounds, Mustipher is clearly a guy the Broncos will want to continue to develop and see where he goes into next season. He could be a guy we see rejoin the active roster at times throughout the season as well.