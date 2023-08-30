Broncos to sign wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Everything remains in order for Lil'Jordan Humphrey to sign with #Broncos practice squad. https://t.co/BPcKEXtAi5 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2023

That he was waived at all came as a surprise to many of us. Humphrey looked really good during the preseason and with some of the injuries sustained at the wide receiver position, we thought he would ultimately make the final cut. The good news is he’ll remain with the team and be an option to activate off the practice squad this season.

Humphrey came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was signed by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. That familiarity with Payton’s system could be a big factor in how he ended up remaining with the Broncos on the practice squad.