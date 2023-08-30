Broncos to sign nose tackle Tyler Lancaster to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing nose tackle Tyler Lancaster to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Veteran nose tackle Tyler Lancaster is signing back with the Broncos' practice squad per source. Nearly made 53 out of camp. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

Lancaster was one of the late depth signings after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded. He has played for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers before arriving in Denver. As Mike Klis noted above, he was very close to making the final 53-man roster, so we could end up seeing him on the field during the regular season at some point.

He has been known as a two-down run stopper type nose tackle, which would make him a solid rotational type lineman. He has played in 59 games in his career and has 110 total tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his NFL career.