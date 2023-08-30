Broncos to sign quarterback Ben DiNucci to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing quarterback Ben DiNucci to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

QB Ben DiNucci is resigning with Denver’s practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

The Broncos signed DiNucci back in May after the veteran quarterback had a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp. He was a former seventh-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 NFL Draft and also spent time with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons. He has one career NFL start where he completed 21 out 40 passes for 180 yards.

He developed a bit of a fan favorite and even head coach Sean Payton joked about DiNucci’s odds of making the team back in OTA’s saying, “I was telling Greg before practice how this Ben DiNucci was doing well. I told Ben—I said, ‘You know, he owns Walmart. If it doesn’t work out here, I’m sure there’s a greeting opportunity somewhere at one of his local stores (laughs).’”

Well he won’t be needing to find work at a local Walmart. He’ll be on an NFL roster in 2023 as the team’s third quarterback.