Broncos to sign cornerback Art Green to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing cornerback Art Green to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Source says that #Broncos will sign CB Art Green to practice squad. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2023

Green was a priority undrafted free agent signing by the Broncos after the 2023 NFL Draft and was given the most guaranteed deal of all their UDFA signings at $170,000. While he didn’t make the final cut, the Broncos are still interested in developing the young cornerback.

In our roster review in June, we saw his potential as a strong practice squad candidate:

Now, will Green make the 53-man roster? I have my doubts. Four of those spots are locked up with Surtain, Mathis, Moss, and likely Williams. Tremon Smith’s special teams background likely gives him the edge for that final spot, so most likely, Green will need to force the Broncos hand if he wants to make the team out of training camp. I believe he is most likely destined for the practice squad, but a strong summer can change that.

Now we’ll get to see where he goes from here as a member of the Broncos’ practice squad.