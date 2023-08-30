Broncos to sign running back Tyler Badie to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing running back Tyler Badie to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

#Broncos are signing RB Tyler Badie back to the practice squad, per source. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 30, 2023

Badie has been with the team since 2022 and appeared in one game last year. He had one rushing attempt for no gain and one reception that he took 24 yards to the house for a touchdown. As a smaller back, he had the speed and elusiveness a team might look for. However, the emergence of Jaleel McLaughlin in training camp made Badie an unlikely addition to the 53-man roster. He’ll be a good practice squad addition in case they need to call him up.

In our roster review back in June, Scotty Payne noted that it would come down to Badie and McLaughlin since they shared similar skillsets, saying, “Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin has a similar skill set and some of these bigger and more powerful backs have a pass-catching background. So, we shall see how it shakes out, but it will be an interesting competition to watch as we progress through the offseason and into training camp and the preseason.”