Broncos to sign offensive lineman Will Sherman to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing offensive lineman Will Sherman to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Broncos have signed OL Will Sherman back to practice squad, per source. CU product stays home. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

In our roster review in June, Rachel Strand broke down Sherman’s career at Colorado: “Sherman played 24 career games while starting 21. Sherman starting 21 games was the most on offense and tied for the second most on the team entering 2020. Sherman also earned an All-Pac-12 honorable mention, was named to the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation first-team, and was given the Buffs’ Offensive Trench Award.”

Sherman was a former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’ll now be a critical part of the Broncos offensive line depth as a member of the team’s practice squad.