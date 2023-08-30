Broncos to sign edge rusher Marcus Haynes to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing edge rusher Marcus Haynes to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

OLB Marcus Haynes back on Broncos practice squad per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

Sadaraine in our July roster review noted that “Haynes is a true diamond in the rough. The big thing that jumps out to me initially is his weight. At 240 lbs (it was in the 230s in college) he’s not got the size you want to see in a NFL OLB.”

In college, he racked up 22 tackles for a loss, 15 sacks, and 103 tackles. He has the size to be an effective edge rusher in the NFL and we’ll get to see him continue to develop as a member of the Broncos’ practice squad in 2023.