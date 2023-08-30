Report: Broncos are signing former Giants WR David Sills to their practice squad

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Denver Broncos are signing former New York Giants fan favorite wide receiver David Sills to their practice squad. He is a 6-3, 211 pound wide receiver/special teamer who will add some depth to their thin wide receiver room.

Source: Former #Giants WR David Sills is signing with the #Broncos practice squad.



A fan favorite in New York, Sills caught 23 balls in two seasons with the G-Men. Valuable special teams member as well finds a new home in Denver. pic.twitter.com/fevuQnnYb0 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 30, 2023

The 27-year old receiver/special teamer has played in a total of 13 games for the New York Giants the past two years and has totaled 13 receptions for 123 yards. During the preseason, Sills had a total of 8 receptions for 117 yards and 1 touchdown for the Giants, but that was not enough to make their roster and he was among the cuts they made during yesterday’s cut down period.

SIlls gives the Broncos another big downfield target who can contribute on special teams, which is important for head coach Sean Payton. He joins a loaded receiver group on the Broncos practice squad that included veteran Phillip Dorsett, Lil Jordan Humphrey(expected to sign) and wide receiver Michael Bandy who will all help fill out the Broncos receiving room this upcoming season.

The Broncos currently only have three healthy wide receivers on their 53-man roster so I would expect the Broncos to promote one or two of these players to the week one active roster. If Lil’Jordan Humphrey does indeed sign with the Broncos, I would expect him to be one of them, but we shall see how things play out in the coming days.