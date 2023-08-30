Broncos to sign defensive back Devon Key to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing defensive back Devon Key to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Key was one of nine players the Broncos signed to future contracts in January and, so far, is the only one who remains with the team. Key faced a stacked safety position group with Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, P.J. Locke, and JL Skinner all ahead of him on the depth chart.

As I had noted in the waiver update yesterday, he was a guy Denver could look at adding to the practice squad and that is exactly what the team did today.