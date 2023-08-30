 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos to sign defensive back Devon Key to practice squad

The Denver Broncos plan to sign safety Devon Key to the practice squad on Wednesday.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos will be signing defensive back Devon Key to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Key was one of nine players the Broncos signed to future contracts in January and, so far, is the only one who remains with the team. Key faced a stacked safety position group with Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, Delarrin Turner-Yell, P.J. Locke, and JL Skinner all ahead of him on the depth chart.

As I had noted in the waiver update yesterday, he was a guy Denver could look at adding to the practice squad and that is exactly what the team did today.

