 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos to sign offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs to practice squad

The Denver Broncos plan to sign offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs to the practice squad on Wednesday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 11 Florida at USF Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will be signing offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Jacobs was one of the Broncos undrafted free agent signings earlier this year and is a very intriguing prospect. Despite coming from a small school, Nick Burch noted the following: “Jacobs does possess some freakish physical attributes, such as his arm length and height, and has an excellent trait of staying light and quick on his feet despite his size.”

Head Coach Sean Payton also liked what he saw from Jacobs in training camp saying, “No. 1, he’s competing. There is a toughness with him. We’ll see how it goes. I think he understands what to do. Now, it’s taking the technique and applying it from the film room out onto the field.”

It was clear he would be a strong practice squad candidate and now he can continue to be developed here in Denver.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...