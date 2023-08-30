Broncos to sign offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Broncos signing OT Demontrey Jacobs to their practice squad, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

Jacobs was one of the Broncos undrafted free agent signings earlier this year and is a very intriguing prospect. Despite coming from a small school, Nick Burch noted the following: “Jacobs does possess some freakish physical attributes, such as his arm length and height, and has an excellent trait of staying light and quick on his feet despite his size.”

Head Coach Sean Payton also liked what he saw from Jacobs in training camp saying, “No. 1, he’s competing. There is a toughness with him. We’ll see how it goes. I think he understands what to do. Now, it’s taking the technique and applying it from the film room out onto the field.”

It was clear he would be a strong practice squad candidate and now he can continue to be developed here in Denver.