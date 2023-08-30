Broncos to sign defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing defensive tackle Haggai Ndubuisi to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit. Due to the NFL’s international player pathway program rules, Ndubuisi will not count against Denver’s 16-man practice squad limit.

Per source, international player Haggai Ndubuisi is signing back to Broncos' practice squad. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2023

Ndubuisi is an interesting prospect. As Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann noted in an article on him, “During the 2022 off-season a large agile man named Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi (HCN) was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent offensive tackle. The catch is that HCN had never played American football. He grew up in Ghana and Nigeria playing soccer and basketball, but his long arms and his 6-6 298 lbs frame were enough for the Cardinals to win a bidding war for the very athletic big man.”

Offensive line didn’t match his unique skillset and the move to defensive tackle has been a good change for Ndubuisi. Darren Mougey, Broncos’ assistant general manager, told Ndubuisi in his welcome video call that the Broncos are excited about his potential.

“We’ve seen your film and we’re excited to get you here and tap into that potential and watch you grow,” Mougey said.

While he isn’t quite ready for the 53-man roster, the Broncos liked enough of what they saw to bring him back onto the practice squad for the 2023 season.