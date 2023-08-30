Broncos to sign running back Dwayne Washington to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing running back and special teamer Dwayne Washington to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Broncos bringing back Washington…

RB/Sp. Tmr. Dwayne Washington, Per Source.

Not sure what Montrell’s future is, but doesn’t appear to be in Denver@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 30, 2023

Washington was a late addition in training camp, joining the Broncos on August 16th. However, his familiarity with Sean Payton as a member of the New Orleans Saints likely helped him to get up to speed rapidly. Payton went on to call Washington a ‘four-core special teamer’ that same week.

“His vision was clean and clear in New Orleans. It’s the same here. He was a four-core special teams player there. He’s in really good shape. He’s played running back. He’s going to run until the glass breaks. That’s his style. He is someone that we think can come in and compete, and then compete for a role in the kicking game. I don’t know that we’ll see him [against San Francisco]. It’s been a minute since he’s played. We’ll probably limit his snaps in this game.”

His value on special tams likely brings Montrell Washington’s team in Denver to an end. He was a fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft and is already moving on to another team.