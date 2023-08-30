Broncos to sign wide receiver Michael Bandy to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing wide receiver Michael Bandy to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Source says #Broncos signing WR Michael Bandy to practice squad. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 30, 2023

Michael Bandy is a 5-10, 190-pound receiver who has spent the past two seasons on the Los Angeles Chargers roster. The former undrafted rookie played in a total of 11 total games over the past two seasons, including 10 games last season. In those 10 games last season, Bandy had 10 receptions for 89 yards.

He was signed at the beginning of training camp and is now a member of the Broncos practice squad heading into the 2023 regular season.