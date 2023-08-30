Broncos to sign defensive lineman Jordan Jackson to practice squad

The Denver Broncos will be signing defensive lineman Jordan Jackson to the 16-man practice squad. He was waived on Tuesday as the team worked their roster down to the 53-man limit.

Per Source: Broncos are signing DL Jordan Jackson. The Air Force product was a 6th RD pick by the Saints in 2022. Had a good camp, just not as good as Elijah Garcia’s.@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) August 30, 2023

Jackson was one of nine players to sign future contracts back in January. Only he and Devon Key remain with the team and both will be on the Broncos’ practice squad to start 2023. He was a sixth-round draft pick by the Near Orleans Saints in the 2022 NFL Draft and was a guy George Paton had looked at getting during that draft.

They got him a year later instead. He had a very solid training camp, but he lost out to Elijah Garcia who had an outstanding camp for that 53-man roster spot. As a member of the practice squad, he could see action throughout the season in the weekly gameday roster fluctuations that happen.