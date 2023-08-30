Report: Broncos sign former Saints TE Lucas Krull to practice squad

According to reports, Sean Payton has brought in another New Orleans Saints player to his new team.

Tight end Lucas Krull is joining the Denver Broncos’ practice squad and becoming the second former Saints TE in the room.

Can confirm via source that Lucas Krull is signing with the Broncos practice squad — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 30, 2023

Saints Wire reporter posted the news, stating that Payton “just won’t stop poaching former New Orleans Saints players. ... Can’t Payton find his own players?”

Krull signed with the Saints last season as an undrafted rookie and made the practice squad.

Joining a full but relatively untested TE room in Denver, the second-year player probably figured his chances with Payton and Russell Wilson would be better than sitting in a stacked Saints TE room that includes Juwan Johnson, Foster Moreau, Jimmy Graham and even Taysom Hill.

Krull was the Saints’ leading receiver in Sunday’s final preseason game, catching 7 of 15 targets for 106 yards against Houston.