Broncos announce that they have signed 14 players to their practice squad

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed 14 total players to their practice squad. All 14 of the players were originally on their 90-man roster before being waived earlier in the week. They all passed through waivers unclaimed and now have been signed to the Broncos 16-man practice squad.
Of the 14 players signed to the practice squad, four of them were signed to the team as an undrafted free agents this past year, one is an international player, one was claimed off waivers late last season while the rest were veterans who were added to the roster this past offseason.
Here is a complete in-depth list at the 14 players signed to the Broncos practice squad.
Broncos practice squad
- Running Back Tyler Badie
- Running Back Dwayne Washington
- Quarterback Ben DiNucci
- Cornerback Art Green
- EDGE Marcus Haynes
- Interior Defensive Linemen Jordan Jackson
- Interior Defensive Linemen Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi
- Offensive Tackle Demontrey Jacobs
- Defensive Back Devon Key
- Nose Tackle PJ Mustipher
- Guard Will Sherman
- Wide Receiver Michael Bandy
- Wide Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey
- Nose Tackle Tyler Lancaster
Notes
- Running back Tyler Badie is likely the backup for Jaleel McLaughlin whole Dwayne Washington is a backup for the power backs while also likely being a special teams contributor down the road.
- The Broncos decided against keeping three quarterbacks on the active roster and utilizing the new third quarterback rule and will just keep DiNucci on the practice squad.
- Four Broncos UDFA’s were signed to the Broncos practice squad. OT Demontrey Jacobs, EDGE Marcus Haynes, NT P.J. Mustipher, and CB Art Green all could be future players for this team
- Veteran Tyler Lancaster is likely next in line to join the Broncos roster if an injury happens along the defensive line.
- Will Sherman beat out Kyle Fuller for a spot on the practice squad.
- Broncos signed a total of four wide receivers to their practice squad, but only officially announced two of them. I would expect Lil Jordan Humphrey to be activated off the practice squad week one while Michael Bandy adds good depth to the back end of the room.
- Veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, wide receiver/special teamer David Sills, and former Saints tight end Lucas Krull all have been confirmed as signings, but not made official as of yet.
- International player Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi does not count against the Broncos’ 16-player practice squad limit.
