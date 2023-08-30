Broncos announce that they have signed 14 players to their practice squad

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed 14 total players to their practice squad. All 14 of the players were originally on their 90-man roster before being waived earlier in the week. They all passed through waivers unclaimed and now have been signed to the Broncos 16-man practice squad.

We've signed 14 players to our practice squad.



» https://t.co/UoCOrz9Lgc pic.twitter.com/lCAHUHaQNU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 30, 2023

Of the 14 players signed to the practice squad, four of them were signed to the team as an undrafted free agents this past year, one is an international player, one was claimed off waivers late last season while the rest were veterans who were added to the roster this past offseason.

Here is a complete in-depth list at the 14 players signed to the Broncos practice squad.

Broncos practice squad

We have partnered with Homage to bring fans Denver Broncos apparel. We appreciate your support!

Notes