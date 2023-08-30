Broncos announce 14 signings to their practice squad

The Denver Broncos have announced that they have signed 14 total players to their practice squad. All 14 of the players were originally on their 90-man roster before being waived earlier in the week. They all passed through waivers unclaimed and now have been signed to the Broncos 16-man practice squad.

We've signed 14 players to our practice squad.



» https://t.co/UoCOrz9Lgc pic.twitter.com/lCAHUHaQNU — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 30, 2023

Of the 14 players signed to the practice squad, four of them were signed to the team as an undrafted free agents this past year, one is an international player, one was claimed off waivers late last season while the rest were veterans who were added to the roster this past offseason.

Here is a complete in-depth list at the 14 players signed to the Broncos practice squad.

Running Back Tyler Badie

Running Back Dwayne Washington

Quarterback Ben DiNucci

Cornerback Art Green

EDGE Marcus Haynes

Interior Defensive Linemen Jordan Jackson

Interior Defensive Linemen Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi

Offensive Tackle Demontrey Jacobs

Defensive Back Devon Key

Nose Tackle PJ Mustipher

Guard Will Sherman

Wide Receiver Michael Bandy

Wide Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Nose Tackle Tyler Lancaster.

Notes