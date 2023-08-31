Report: Broncos place K’Waun Williams, P.J. Locke, and Alex Palczewski on the IR and re-sign three players

According to, the Denver Broncos have placed veteran slot corner K’Waun Williams, safety/special teamer P.J. Locke, and rookie offensive tackle Alex Palczewski on the short-term injured reserve. They also announced that they have re-signed veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell, offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, and veteran corner Fabian Moreau.

We've signed NT Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and T Quinn Bailey and placed three players on injured reserve.



» https://t.co/NpyYCvotHX pic.twitter.com/W1ZkvuDkqM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 31, 2023

K’Waun Williams is a veteran corner who is one of the better slot corners in the league when healthy. So, his absence could be a hit to the Broncos secondary, however, Essang Bassey is coming off a strong preseason where he had three interceptions. He will likely get the start in the slot with Williams sidelined and hopefully he can continue his strong play. You will also have second-year cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and veteran Fabian Moreau on the roster as well as rookie Riley Moss.

In the middle of training camp, Broncos safety P.J. Locke had to be carted off the practice field after suffering a lower body injury. We have not seen him since and now he will be sidelined for at least four weeks. With him sidelined, Delarrin Turner-Yell and rookie JL Skinner will serve as the depth and special teamers behind starters Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, and Kareem Jackson.

Related Broncos announce that they have signed 14 players to their practice squad

Standout undrafted rookie Alex Palczewski entered camp as a longshot rookie who quickly moved up the depth chart was receiving some first-team reps by the end of camp. He had a solid preseason and earned himself a spot on the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, a hand injury during the preseason finale will land him on the short-term injured reserve for at least four weeks.

With these three opening up three roster spots, the Broncos have announced that they have re-signed veteran nose tackle Mike Purcell, versatile offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, and veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau. Purcell will serve as a solid reserve for the defensive line and help out in the run game. Quinn Bailey will serve as a versatile guard/tackle backup for the Broncos along their offensive line while Moreau adds some veteran depth to a young and inexperienced Broncos secondary. All three players were previously released but it was viewed as a procedural move and have been brought back a few days later.