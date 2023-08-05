Sean Payton is figuring out how best to use Jerry Jeudy’s skillset

The Denver Broncos are halfway through training camp and the first preseason game is just a week away now. The biggest question is whether or not head coach Sean Payton can resurrect the Broncos’ offense in 2023.

While the offense has been rocky to start camp, that is to be expected with a new system. Most of the eyes are on Russell Wilson, but we did get one interesting comment from Payton this week about wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. When asked about his evaluation of the young receivers, Payton only had good things to say.

“He’s picking up what we’re doing,” Payton said this week. “You see his explosiveness, and he’s pretty savvy. We’re playing him probably a little too much at ‘Z’ and ‘F’. I’d like to see him a little more at one of those spots, but overall, he’s doing well.”

It was the latter part of that comment that caught my eye. Through the start of camp it sounds like Jeudy is being utilized more in the ‘Z’ and ‘F’ positions. Football Outsiders had a good graphic to show the basics of both here:

It sounds like Payton is looking to hone in on where he’d like to utilize Jeudy’s skillset heading into the regular season. I like him in that flanker type position as he’ll be able to get a release into his route easier and avoid getting jammed at the line. He can also be used in motion more. All things that help Jeudy excel in games.

Either way, I have been a huge fan of Jeudy since he came into the league. I believe his route running skills are among the league’s best. He has just lacked a quality coaching staff and a quarterback who can get him the football. This is an issue Sean Payton must figure out this season.

