Broncos roster review: Defensive tackle D.J Jones

D.J. Jones is entering his second year with the Denver Broncos as starting defensive tackle after signing a three year, $30 million deal in 2022 ($20 million guaranteed). Jones spent five seasons in San Francisco before signing with Denver, accumulating seven sacks, nine QB hits, and 23 tackles for a loss during that time.

Last year, Jones recorded a PFF grade of 63.6 in his first year with the team along with two sacks and 34 combined tackles.

Player Profile:

Age: 28 | Height: 6’0 | Weight: 305 lbs

Position: Defensive Tackle | Experience: 5th year

College: Ole Miss

Jones’ 2023 Outlook

Behind Jones at the defensive tackle/nose tackle position is 32 year-old Mike Purcell who has not been a consistent starter on the defensive line in Denver since 2019 and undrafted rookie, PJ Mustipher, from Penn State. That being said, Jones is the expected starter in the center of the defensive line considering his contract and competition behind him.

Jones’ performance this upcoming season will be a determining factor if the Broncos defense can consistently stop the run game this year. Whether Broncos fans are a fan of Jones or not, it seems inevitable that he will be anchoring the defensive line for the blue and orange in 2023.

2022 Highlights