Broncos Super Bowl odds rise to +4,500 heading into preseason games

Good morning, Broncos Country!

One of the most fascinating aspects of sports betting is the fluctuation of lines and markets.

We’ve seen that the last few months when it comes to the Denver Broncos Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. And they’ve fluctuated for the fourth time since the board was the released.

Heading into the preseason, the Broncos sit at +4,500.

In the middle of June after OTAs and minicamp, Denver was +4,000.

After the first week of NFL Free agency, the Broncos were +2,500.

When the sportsbook first released its futures market, it was +4,000.

It’s no surprise the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites at +600, followed the Philadelphia Eagles at +650, Buffalo Bills at +900 and San Francisco 49ers at +1,000.

In terms of the AFC winner, the Chiefs are the favorites at +350. The defending Super Bowl champs are followed by the Buffalo Bills at +450, Cincinnati Bengals at +550 and the Baltimore Ravens/New York Jets at +1,000.

As for the AFC West, it’s the Chiefs at -165, the Los Angeles Chargers at +340, Broncos at +550 and the Las Vegas Raiders at +1,200.

Perhaps the best-valued Broncos bet and the most likely to happen is for them to make the playoffs. The yes sits at +180.

Broncos News

How a DeMarcus Ware pregame speech capped a Hall of Fame career

In his message to his teammates before the matchup with one of the Broncos' biggest rivals, Ware owned that history and expressed his desire to at last reach his ultimate goal.

‘That’s a lifetime of memories’: DeMarcus Ware reflects on receiving his Hall of Fame gold jacket

The smile that Broncos fans became so accustomed to seeing during Ware’s three years in Denver was hard for the Super Bowl 50 champion to contain.

Denver Broncos ticketing system brings better fan experience | 9news.com

Halfway through the Broncos’ inaugural fan ticketed training camp, it’s fair to summarize all the angst and trepidation was overblown.

Broncos' coach Payton says running back Javonte Williams will play in preseason

After 8 days, the Broncos have suffered 2 season-ending injuries: Backup linebacker Jonas Griffith tore his ACL and receiver Tim Patrick hurt his Achilles.

Broncos wide receivers injured again, Jeudy, Sutton must step up - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The Broncos have had a lot of misfortune when it comes to their wide receiver corps and are looking at Jeudy and Sutton to step up this season.

Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs?

In the wake of Sean Payton's headline-grabbing comments, the NFL spotlight shines bright on Denver? Can the Broncos meet their new coach's expectations? Plus, a potential star turn in Kansas City and a potential savior in Minnesota.

NFL News

Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" continues on NFL+ with the finale on August 7. Four quarterbacks rank among the final 10 selections. With that in mind, Maurice Jones-Drew provides his own ranking of the top 10 QBs entering the season.

Fascinating people to keep an eye on during the 2023 NFL season

Ben Volin is trying something a little different in his list.

Every NFL team's most likely future Hall of Famer: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers locks; T.J. Watt closing in - CBSSports.com

Many of these players will likely receive a spot in Canton, Ohio

On gambling, a member of Congress wonders "what [the NFL] is trying to hide" - NBC Sports

The headline to the item on ESPN.com declares that the NFL has sought federal assistance in addressing the "illicit sports betting market."

Turn Back the Clock: When Marvel and the NFL had an Epic Crossover | Marvel

In 1970 Stan Lee and the Marvel bullpen teamed up with the NFL, featuring players such as Dallas Cowboys own and NFL Hall of Famer Chuck Howley.