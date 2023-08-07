Horse Tracks: Broncos fans should be proud to claim DeMarcus Ware

On Saturday, DeMarcus Ware was enshrined in the Professional Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. From 2005 to 2013, Ware played outside linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. This is where I would typically make a joke about how the Cowboys haven’t won anything since the 1990’s, but I’m going to steer clear. I will simply say that hype doesn’t win Super Bowls, but DeMarcus Ware did—once he came to Denver.

For just 3 seasons, Ware rocked the orange and blue in with the Broncos. After leaving the team, he later came on as a pass-rush consultant in 2018. It’s hard to imagine that the Broncos would have been able to pull off their championship season in 2015 without him.

It’s funny when you look at Ware in terms of similar players. Like Ware, Tony Dorsett came to Denver, in 1988, to finish his Hall of Fame career. Unlike Ware, Dorsett didn’t have the kind of impact that put that ‘88 even close to the top. That 1988 squad went 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

To find a player like Ware, you need to look at Neil Smith. Smith played with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1988 to 1996. For just 3 seasons, Neil Smith played for the Broncos and during that time, they went to and won back-to-back Super Bowls. While Smith is not yet in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, his resume is one that certainly merits consideration. It’s the devoted mercenary mentality that suggest Ware and Smith’s stints with the Broncos are similar.

While his name shows up in the lists of former “Broncos” to be in the hall of fame, it would be incredibly difficult to find anyone who would be comfortable identifying Tony Dorsett as a former Bronco. With Neil Smith, because of his unmatched success in Denver, it’s not so easy to ignore his contribution to football in Denver. Such is the same with DeMarcus Ware. He may have been a Cowboy, but-holy crap-he was awesome as a Bronco.

If you’re ever in Canton and you happen to lock eyes with DeMarcus Ware’s bust at the hall of fame, give him a little Mile High Salute. He deserves it as an all-time Broncos great.

Headlines

‘It was life-changing for me’: DeMarcus Ware’s Super Bowl 50 teammates and coaches reflect on the Hall of Famer’s impact in Denver

“I think his leadership qualities and the energy that he had and that he brought to the room was definitely a catalyst of getting us over the hump,” Von Miller said.

In Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, DeMarcus Ware shares the powerful journey of his life

The former Broncos great and Super Bowl 50 champion detailed the challenges he faced in his youth that shaped his Hall of Fame path.

Green Bay Packers Interested In Former Denver Broncos Quarterback (Report)

The Green Bay Packers cut a quarterback Sunday. The Packers showed an interest in a quarterback who played for the Denver Broncos.

DeMarcus Ware's emotional speech highlights NFL HOF induction - ESPN

DeMarcus Ware, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Ronde Barber, Don Coryell, Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley were inducted into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett addresses media for first time since Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments

New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett addresses the media for the first time since Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's comments.

Terrell Davis wants to see running backs get their money | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

In his NFL Insider, Denver Gazette beat writer Chris Tomasson takes you around the Broncos and the NFL:

Rapoport: Russell Wilson and starters will play in preseason game against Cardinals

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and starters will play in preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Broncos coach Sean Payton not 'afraid of expectations' - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

The new Broncos coach hasn't been afraid of fanning some flames and keeping his players motivated.

Panthers pick up veteran edge rusher Justin Houston - ESPN

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year deal with veteran edge rusher Justin Houston.

Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young to start preseason opener - ESPN

Carolina Panthers rookie Bryce Young will start Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, but coach Frank Reich did not commit to how many snaps he would get.

Logan Wilson hopes Bengals retain stars Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins - ESPN

With his extension signed, Logan Wilson hopes the Bengals continue to retain their core players, especially Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

Vikings add receiver depth, sign veteran N'Keal Harry - ESPN

The Vikings signed veteran WR N'Keal Harry following a workout at their practice facility.

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I’d ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It’s been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I’d ever be back," said Leonard.

Bryce Young will start preseason opener - NBC Sports

The first overall pick has already been named the team's starter.

Eagles add two linebackers: Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham sign one-year deals in flurry of roster moves - CBSSports.com

The Eagles added significant depth at linebacker

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy scolds Micah Parsons as 'No. 1 violator' of most important camp rule; Parsons responds - CBSSports.com

Dallas' star LB has struggled with pulling up on his pass rushes in training camp

Here's what Raiders' Josh McDaniels said about Jimmy Garoppolo throwing 7 interceptions in two camp practices - CBSSports.com

McDaniels still appears confident in the Raiders' new quarterback

Albert Haynesworth calls Dan Snyder 'billionaire' fantasy owner, refers to ex-Washington standouts as 'trash' - CBSSports.com

Snyder sold the franchise to Josh Harris for $6 billion

Carson Wentz works out in gear from his three teams, while waiting for his fourth - NBC Sports

He should be in his prime.

Bryce Young will start preseason opener - NBC Sports

The first overall pick has already been named the team's starter.

Eagles sign LBs Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham - NBC Sports

The Eagles continue to churn their roster on Sunday and have now added a pair of linebackers.

Pete Caroll: Geno Smith is having a "great camp" - NBC Sports

Last year, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to share first-team reps with Drew Lock in training camp.

Jalen Hurts looks to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant in his focus on improving his game - NBC Sports

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts spends his offseasons studying his weaknesses and trying to turn them into strengths, and he said he learned that not from a mentor in the NFL, but from learning about two NBA greats.

Amid more conference chaos, Pete Carroll is "pretty disappointed in college football" - NBC Sports

Conference realignment continues in college football, as the sport continues to process the chaos it has long deserved.