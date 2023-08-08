2023 Broncos Roster Review: DT Tyler Lancaster

New-to-the-crew DT Tyler Lancaster has passed through a few teams — Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders — before landing in Denver this May.

Currently he’s listed fourth-string, coming behind Frank Clark, Matt Henningson, and Jonathan Harris (per ESPN).

That said, we’ll be keeping up with the Naperville, Illinois, native’s progress throughout the year.

Stats

Height: 6-foot-3”

Weight: 313 pounds

40: 4.96

Wingspan: 80.125

BP: 225 lbs

Broad Jump: 113 inches

Vertical Leap: 27 inches

Background

Lancaster played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he started every game from 2015-2017 and earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. Originally an undrafted free agent, Lancaster was signed to the Green Bay Packers in 2018, where he remained until 2021.

The nose tackle started five games for Green Bay in his first league year. He recorded 26 tackles (19 of those solo). In 2019, during which he started ten games, he managed a fumble recovery and 1.5 sacks in addition to 30 tackles (17 solo).

Heck of a play by Tyler Lancaster. Hold up against the double, shed the block, make the stop. Big time play. pic.twitter.com/58uMlfSzLf — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 7, 2020

2020 was a relatively uneventful year for Lancaster, who started just three games despite appearing in 15. His only other significant stat from the season was a deflected pass. 2021 was a similar year, though with 31 tackles and without a pass deflected.

Where he fits with the Broncos

Lancaster is a solid backup choice. I doubt he’s going to get many - or any - starts this season, if he gets play time at all.

Of course, it’s still early, so watch me eat my words later when this guy rolls into a game and pulls out scoop-and-score. I know I sound like a broken record interjecting the “wait and see” comment, but when it’s a player who serves the purpose of adding depth to the roster, there’s always going to be a will-he-won’t-he question.