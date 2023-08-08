Sean Payton looking for reduced mental errors, professional approach to first preseason game

Broncos’ will play their preseason opener this Friday, and that means the first official depth chart will be released - even if Sean Payton isn’t all that happy about it.

“We have to, so it starts with that,” he said Monday after a closed practice. “Just understand, we can’t write it in pencil, but it’s in pencil.”

“Hopefully, mental errors are reduced. ...I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field. I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing...That’s what I don’t want to see.” - Sean Payton

But whether a player’s name is really in ink or pencil this weekend, the new head coach is looking for a few important things from every player - primarily not making mental mistakes.

“Hopefully, mental errors are reduced,” he said, while noting there are always mistakes. “So I keep talking to them about getting onto the next play. That’s important.”

Payton added that it’s easier for him to tell everyone what he does NOT want to see on Friday.

“I don’t want to see 10 guys on the field. I don’t want to see uniforms off after we’re done playing [with] sunglasses on and Gilligan hats on and interviews during the game,” he said. “That’s what I don’t want to see, but we will communicate all of that.”

A+ for this move.



Sideline interviews are dumb anyway. https://t.co/jx3EcHQAdh — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) August 8, 2023

If Friday’s game is a dress rehearsal for the season, Thursday’s practice will be a dress rehearsal for how things are going to work under this new regime on game days.

“I’m going to cover the sideline. I’m going to cover the roles, how we are going to play guys, and what we are looking for in the game,” Payton said, noting with a new staff there are new protocols. “For Thursday’s practice, we will come onto the field out of the south corner, and we will paint the picture. Our bench is over there in Arizona, and it will be the first time they see what we do in pregame, stretching wise. It will be game-like, and we will go through all of that.”

One of the “game-like” emphases during Monday’s practice was including the play clock, and Payton said the primary reason was to put guys under pressure and emphasize the required sense of urgency for being in the right place at the right time. Payton has clearly watched film from last season.

“The tempo we have been stressing—there is a lot we are giving the quarterbacks at times,” he said. “Obviously, if you get to the line of scrimmage with 15 seconds [remaining], there is a lot you can do. If you get to the line of scrimmage with six seconds [remaining], there is not a whole lot you can do. Just working through the mechanics of all of that.”

Horse Tracks - Broncos/NFL News

Mike Klis Broncos notes: Justin Simmons leg muscle injury | 9news.com

Broncos notes on tackle Tyler Lancaster's number, Marvin Mims Jr. return, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, Justin Simmons injury, Head Coach Sean Payton.

Broncos rookie Alex Forsyth plays to honor father killed in 2012 Clackamas Town Center shooting | Denver Broncos | denvergazette.com

Denver Broncos rookie center Alex Forsyth recalls his father’s tough love with vivid clarity. Life and sports lessons passed down in childhood — work hard, no excuses, lead by example

Broncos’ starters to play in 2023 preseason

It won’t be long before Broncos fans see some of their favorite players in action.

Broncos Camp Observations: HC Sean Payton continues to emphasize situational awareness on Day 10

Plus, the Broncos' offense made one of its biggest plays of training camp in the two-minute drill.

Broncos Notebook: How a tough week of practice could benefit Broncos during 2023 season

“This part of the year is supposed to be hard,” center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. “We’ve taken a no-complaining, no-nonsense type of approach.”

Denver Broncos 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS - ESPN

How the Denver Broncos fared in 2022 against their win total, the spread and over/unders, and a look forward to their 2023 schedule against the spread, their win total, and their playoff and Super Bowl odds.

Lions signing one-time Pro Bowl QB Teddy Bridgewater to back up Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources.

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not stressed about DE Nick Bosa's holdout: 'I know they're going to get it right'

In six days, the San Francisco 49ers will kick off their preseason schedule, and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still missing in action. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, it’s hardly a worrisome situation for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan.

NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2023': Five things the voters got wrong

Is Trevor Lawrence really the 14th-best QB in the NFL? Now that "The Top 100 Players of 2023" has concluded, Jeremy Bergman critiques the full list, pinpointing five things the voters got wrong this year.

NFL training camp 2023 live updates: Who's winning Eagles' RB battle? - ESPN

Has D'Andre Swift impressed? Here are the best photos, videos and notes from across the league, plus insight from our reporters.