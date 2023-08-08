 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Broncos training camp: Day 10 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 10 of publicly open training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

By Tim Lynch Updated
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to Day 10 of Denver Broncos camp. Day 9 was a closed session that only the local media attended and little was reported on, but fans are back today and we should have plenty of updates from this session.

Probably the biggest news is that Russell Wilson and the offense have been stacking solid offensive performances over the last few practices, which is great to hear after a first week that saw the defense hold the upper hand. Hopefully that progress continues this week as the team prepares for their first preseason game. Head Coach Sean Payton did note that the starters will play around 10-12 plays in that first game, so we’ll get our first official look at the new offense then!

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post.

Broncos training camp Day 10 live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...