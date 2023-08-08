Report: Right tackle Mike McGlinchey to miss 2-3 weeks due to a knee sprain

Earlier today, Broncos right tackle Mike McGlinchey left practice early and limped to the locker room after suffering an apparent knee injury. Well, according to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, right tackle Mike McGlinchey is expected to miss two to three weeks due to a knee sprain.

Bronco notes: McGlinchey to miss a couple weeks with knee sprain https://t.co/NR8t6cTbil via @9NEWS #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 9, 2023

McGlinchey was the Broncos' highest-paid free agent addition this offseason after he signed a five-year, $87.5 million dollar contract. He is expected to finally solve the Broncos' revolving door at right tackle for the foreseeable future while also giving them a mauler at right tackle. However, this injury will sideline him for the rest of training camp and likely the entire preseason. However, will he be ready for the regular season opener vs. the Raiders? Klis notes that there is hope he will be ready for the regular season opener.

“McGlinchey suffered a knee sprain, and while he is expected to miss two or three weeks according to a source, there is hope he will be ready by the Broncos’ season opener Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.”

If he is sidelined for a max of three weeks, he should be good to go by the end of August and gives about two weeks to get into shape and rolling for the season opener. So, based on that timetable, I feel pretty good about him being ready for the season opener game vs. the Raiders.

With him sidelined, look for reserve tackles Cam Fleming and Isaiah Prince to get the nod at right tackle moving forward. With both starting tackles out of today’s practice, Isaiah Prince was at right tackle, so we shall see what happens once Bolles returns tomorrow.

At the end of the day, the Broncos dodged a bullet here and McGlinchey will not miss a significant amount of time. Hopefully, he can return on the favorable side of this timetable and be good to go for the regular season opener vs. the Raiders.