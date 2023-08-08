Report: Wide receiver Brandon Johnson is expected to miss a week or two due to an ankle sprain

Earlier today, Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson had a bit of an injury scare. Early in practice while running a route, he slipped and went down, much like Tim Patrick did earlier in camp, and was down for minutes. However, he eventually was able to get up, walk under his own power, and was even seen jogging before heading back to the locker room.

Thankfully, Johnson did not suffer a major injury and is only expected to miss a week or two according to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis.

Update: Brandon Johnson has ankle sprain. Not as severe as last year’s ankle injury. Expected back in week or two per source.

Last year, Johnson suffered a high-ankle sprain in the preseason finale which derailed what looked to be a promising rookie year. He was eventually waived by the team with an injury settlement but was eventually re-signed. However, before that, he was looking like an adequate replacement for Tim Patrick who went down with an ACL injury. Now, flash forward a year later, and the same set of circumstances are presenting themselves.

Patrick is lost for the year, this time because of an achilles injury and Johnson stepped up and was replacing him in the starting offense. Now, he is sidelined with an ankle injury, but thankfully, it is only a minor injury that should keep him sidelined for a week or two, but could he lose his starting role because of this?

After Johnson went down, the Broncos inserted their rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims Jr. in for him, and the rookie made a splash play. He had two catches, including a big 37-yard reception from quarterback Russell Wilson during a two-minute drill during today’s practice. Now with Johnson sidelined, could Mims take this job and run with it? We shall in the coming days and weeks.

Thankfully, Johnson escaped a major injury here and will only be sidelined for a few weeks. He seems to have earned the trust of quarterback Russell Wilson for a second straight year and apparently head coach Sean Payton. So, even with this injury setting him back some, he appears to be in a good position for a spot on the 53-man roster.