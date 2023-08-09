The Broncos offense needs to show it on game day

The hype machine is alive and well in Denver, Colorado. Now with Sean Payton getting the team to play with tempo, Courtland Sutton, Russel Wilson, and Brandon Johnson are about to set the NFL on absolute fire.

Given how little info we get from training camp now (which I do understand and respect from our new head coach), it is good to hear the positives about our offense.

But we’ve seen this story for around 7 years now. Maybe I’m a jaded orange and blue bleeding Bronco fan, but color me skeptical until we see something of substance on the field of play.

Fool me once, shame on you.

Fool me seven times, and I’m an absolute moron.

At the end of the day, we all have to write something about the Broncos and I’m thankful for anything. I guess I’m just saying this offense gets no slack from me until they show some level of competence in regular season games.

... Or at least preseason action. I may just jump on the train come Friday given how hungry Broncos Country has been for so very long to see good offense.

