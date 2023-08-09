2023 Broncos training camp: Day 11 Live updates

Welcome to Day 11 of Denver Broncos camp. With the Broncos first preseason game coming on up two days, this will be their last public training camp practice until next week when training camp will be wrapping up.

Russell Wilson and the offense continued to make big strides yesterday as they continued to take advantage of a defense that has Justin Simmons sidelined with a minor injury. The starters will be playing a series or two on Friday, so getting that first live look at the offense is going to be awesome. It was something we were denied until Week 1 last year and we all know how that turned out.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post. We will have a full recap of the day’s events later in the afternoon.

Broncos training camp Day 11 live updates

Broncos release their first depth chart of preseason in the pregame release: pic.twitter.com/4dEPMssafK — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 9, 2023

More depth chart notes:



* Jonathan Harris is a first-team DE

* Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are listed as co-first teamers at safety

* Brett Maher and Elliott Fry are co-first teamers at kicker — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 9, 2023

#Broncos DNPs today (that I can see):



K’Waun Williams

Caden Sterns

Justin Simmons

Riley Moss

Mike McGlinchey

Chris Manhertz

Brandon Johnson

Aaron Patrick



Plus Mike Purcell and Baron Browning on the injury lists. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) August 9, 2023

Jonathan Harris is listed as the Broncos’ third starting defensive lineman alongside DJ Jones and Zach Allen. Harris has had a great camp. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 9, 2023

Russell Wilson getting the crowd FIRED UP for practice pic.twitter.com/hONi542Zwu — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 9, 2023

Working out on the side field today: Art Green, Justin Simmons, Chris Manhertz, K’Waun Williams, Mike McGlinchey, Aaron Patrick. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 9, 2023