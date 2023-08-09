 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Broncos training camp: Day 11 Live updates

The Denver Broncos have taken the field for Day 11 of publicly open training camp. Join the discussion on today’s happenings here in the comments section.

Welcome to Day 11 of Denver Broncos camp. With the Broncos first preseason game coming on up two days, this will be their last public training camp practice until next week when training camp will be wrapping up.

Russell Wilson and the offense continued to make big strides yesterday as they continued to take advantage of a defense that has Justin Simmons sidelined with a minor injury. The starters will be playing a series or two on Friday, so getting that first live look at the offense is going to be awesome. It was something we were denied until Week 1 last year and we all know how that turned out.

Keep up to date below as the local media reports from Broncos camp live and feel free to discuss with the community in the comments section in this post. We will have a full recap of the day’s events later in the afternoon.

