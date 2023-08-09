 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Denver Broncos release their first depth chart ahead of their preseason opener vs. the Cardinals

The Broncos have released their first official depth chart ahead of their preseason opener vs. the Cardinals.

By Scotty Payne
Denver Broncos 2023 training camp Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Earlier today, the Denver Broncos released their first official depth chart of the year ahead of their preseason opener vs. the Arizona Cardinals. While this release may not mean too much in the grand scheme of things, they are still some interesting things we can learn from this.

Here is your first official Denver Broncos depth chart of the 2023 season.

Offense

WR Jerry Jeudy Marvin Mims Jr. Kendall Hinton Jalen Virgil Montrell Washington Taylor Grimes
LT Garett Bolles Cam Fleming Demontrey Jacobs
LG Ben Powers Kyle Fuller Henry Byrd
C Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Wattenberg Alex Forsyth
RG Quinn Meinerz Quinn Bailey Wll Sherman
RT Mike McGlinchey Cam Fleming Isaiah Prince Alex Palczewski
TE Adam Trautman Greg Dulcich Chris Manhertz Nate Adkins Albert Okwuegbunam Tommy Hudson
WR Courtland Sutton Brandon Johnson Marquez Callaway Lil Jordan Humphrey Michael Bandy Nick Williams
RB Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Tyler Badie Tony Jones Jr.
FB Michael Burton
QB Russell Wilson Jarrett Stidham Ben DiNucci

Thoughts

  • Tight end Adam Trautman listed as the starter should not be surprising. He is the best all-around tight end of the group and will likely be your “starter” in week one. Greg Dulcich is still going to play significant snaps, he just does not have the blocking ability that Trautman has.
  • Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson appear to be battling for the third receiver spot. We have seen Johnson take the majority of those reps before he went down with a minor ankle injury. We shall see if Mims Jr. can win that job while he is sidelined.
  • Albert Okwuegbunam is currently listed as the fifth tight end on the depth chart. He is firmly on the hot seat as we enter the preseason and is even listed behind UDFA TE/FB Nate Adkins on the depth chart.
  • Offensive Tackle Cam Fleming is listed as the top backup at left and right tackle so he is the main swing tackle for the Broncos
  • UDFA running back Jaleel McLaughlin is listed as the fifth running back on the depth chart. He has had a strong training camp but will need a strong preseason to rise up the depth chart.
  • Tyler Badie is listed as your third running back and appears to be the early front-runner to be the Broncos third running back. He has some pass-catching ability so we shall see how he does in the preseason.

Defense

DE Zach Allen Jordan Jackson Elijah Garcia
DT D.J. Jones Tyler Lancaster P.J. Mustipher Forrest Merrill
DE Jonathan Harris Matt Henningsen Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi
SLB Frank Clark Jonathon Cooper Aaron Patrick Marcus Haynes
WLB Randy Gregory Nik Bonitto Thomas Incoom Christopher Allen
ILB Josey Jewell Justin Strnad Ray Wilborn Austin Ajiake
ILB Alex Singleton Drew Sanders Seth Benson
LCB Patrick Surtain II J'Quan McMillian Delonte Hood
RCB Damarri Mathis Riley Moss Tremon Smith Fabien Moreau Art Green
NCB K'Waun Williams Essang Bassey Faion Hicks
RS Kareem Jackson/Caden Sterns P.J. Locke JL Skinner
LS Justin Simmons Delarrin Turner-Yell Devon Key

Thoughts

  • Jonathan Harris is listed as the other starting defensive end and has apparently had a strong training camp
  • Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns are both listed as starters at safety. We learned yesterday that they packages for both safeties in their defense.
  • Ja’Quan McMillian is listed as the main backup behind cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The second-year corner could be earning a spot on the 53-man roster
  • Essang Bassey is listed as the backup slot corner behind starter K’Waun Williams.
  • UDFA corner Art Green is the last corner listed on the depth chart so he will need a strong preseason to make the team

Special Teams

PK Elliott Fry/Brett Maher
KO Elliott Fry/Brett Maher
P Riley Dixon
H Riley Dixon
LS Mitchell Fraboni
KR Marvin Mims Jr. Montrell Washington Jaleel McLaughlin
PR Marvin Mims Jr. Montrell Washington Kendall Hinton
  • Kickers Elliott Fry and Brett Maher are listed as co-starters and that battle will continue into the preseason
  • Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. is listed as your starting kick and punt returner
  • Second-year receiver/returner Montrell Washington is listed as the backup kick and punt returner
  • Kendall Hinton is listed third on the punt return depth chart with rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin listed third at kick returner

