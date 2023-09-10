Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Gameday of the 2023 regular season is finally here and the Denver Broncos will play in the afternoon slot at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Game Preview
Denver hasn’t beaten their AFC West rival since 2019 and they were even swept by Josh McDaniels twice giving the McD guy 33% of his wins for 2022. That clearly has to change if Sean Payton is going to turn this franchise around. The Raiders did not get better this offseason and hypothetically Denver did, so there is no reason for the Broncos not to win this game at home.
Payton has been absolutely locked in all week and has brushed off all questions about anything that isn’t focused in on the Las Vegas Raiders. When asked about the Detroit Lions beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, he said, “I didn’t see any of that. I saw the results and I texted him today. I’m happy for him. I didn’t see any of the game.”
So there you go, Sean Payton has one mission and that mission is beating the Raiders in Week 1. We’re about to find out if that singular focus will give the Broncos the edge they are need to start turning close losses in 2022 into close victories in 2023.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0)
When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time
Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver
Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket
Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (sideline reporting), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporting)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
If you see green in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.
If you see GREEN in your area, you'll have the #Broncos #Raiders game on your local CBS station. #LVvsDEN https://t.co/49lIhR6SrX— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 9, 2023
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|Chest
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Riley Moss
|CB
|Abdomen
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Pat Surtain II
|CB
|Ankle
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
Raiders injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brandon Facyson
|CB
|Shin
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Chandler Jones
|DE
|NIR-Personal
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened up a 4-point home favorite over the Raiders. However, the line has shifted ever so slightly in the visiting teams favor and now stands at 3.5-points in favor of Denver with an over/under at 43.5. I personally think Denver wins this game and covers. They just need this game more than anything at this point. It’s a tone-setter for the entire first half of the season.
Fan Sentiment
In our weekly Broncos fan survey, there is a ton of optimism from Broncos Country here in this first game and a lot of that has to be due to how well Sean Payton has handled the offseason through minicamps to training camp and into preseason. This team just has a different vibe than last year and if they are going to have a more successful season it will have to start with a home win over an AFC West rival in Week 1.
Broncos 2023 schedule
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|1
|9/10/2023
|vs. Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|2
|9/17/2023
|vs. Washington Commanders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|3
|9/24/2023
|at Miami Dolphins
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|4
|10/1/2023
|at Chicago Bears
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|5
|10/8/2023
|vs. New York Jets
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|6
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Prime Video
|7
|10/22/2023
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|2.25 PM
|CBS
|8
|10/29/2023
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|9
|11/5/2023
|BYE
|10
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo Bills (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|11
|11/19/2023
|vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC
|12
|11/26/2023
|vs. Cleveland Browns
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|13
|12/3/2023
|at Houston Texans
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|14
|12/10/2023
|at Los Angeles Chargers
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|15
|TBD
|at Detroit Lions
|TBD
|TBD
|16
|12/24/2023
|vs. New England Patriots (SNF)
|6:15 PM
|NFL Network
|17
|12/31/2023
|vs. Los Angeles Chargers
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|18
|TBD
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|TBD
|TBD
