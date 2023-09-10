Broncos vs. Raiders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Gameday of the 2023 regular season is finally here and the Denver Broncos will play in the afternoon slot at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Game Preview

Denver hasn’t beaten their AFC West rival since 2019 and they were even swept by Josh McDaniels twice giving the McD guy 33% of his wins for 2022. That clearly has to change if Sean Payton is going to turn this franchise around. The Raiders did not get better this offseason and hypothetically Denver did, so there is no reason for the Broncos not to win this game at home.

Payton has been absolutely locked in all week and has brushed off all questions about anything that isn’t focused in on the Las Vegas Raiders. When asked about the Detroit Lions beating the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, he said, “I didn’t see any of that. I saw the results and I texted him today. I’m happy for him. I didn’t see any of the game.”

So there you go, Sean Payton has one mission and that mission is beating the Raiders in Week 1. We’re about to find out if that singular focus will give the Broncos the edge they are need to start turning close losses in 2022 into close victories in 2023.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Denver Broncos (0-0)

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

TV Channel: Channel 7 Denver

Online Streaming: YouTube TV w/ NFL Sunday Ticket

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), James Lofton (analyst), Jay Feely (sideline reporting), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporting)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

If you see green in your region, then you should have the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS station on TV. The full map information is below.

If you see GREEN in your area, you'll have the #Broncos #Raiders game on your local CBS station. #LVvsDEN https://t.co/49lIhR6SrX — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 9, 2023

Broncos injury report Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Greg Dulcich TE NIR-Personal DNP FULL FULL -- Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Chris Manhertz TE Chest LIMITED FULL FULL -- Riley Moss CB Abdomen LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Pat Surtain II CB Ankle -- -- LIMITED --

Raiders injury report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brandon Facyson CB Shin DNP DNP DNP OUT Chandler Jones DE NIR-Personal DNP DNP DNP OUT DeAndre Carter WR Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE

Broncos-Raiders Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened up a 4-point home favorite over the Raiders. However, the line has shifted ever so slightly in the visiting teams favor and now stands at 3.5-points in favor of Denver with an over/under at 43.5. I personally think Denver wins this game and covers. They just need this game more than anything at this point. It’s a tone-setter for the entire first half of the season.

Fan Sentiment

In our weekly Broncos fan survey, there is a ton of optimism from Broncos Country here in this first game and a lot of that has to be due to how well Sean Payton has handled the offseason through minicamps to training camp and into preseason. This team just has a different vibe than last year and if they are going to have a more successful season it will have to start with a home win over an AFC West rival in Week 1.

