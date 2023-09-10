Broncos-Raiders remain classic NFL rivalry

Good morning, and happy season opener, Broncos Country!

There’s been a lot of talk about rivalries this week.

Based on the response from Sean Payton, all that matters is Sunday’s game is an AFC West game. Technically, he’s right. And since the Denver Broncos haven’t beaten their divisional rivals in six straight games, a win today is much-needed.

Still, it’s the freaking Las Vegas Raiders. I was born to do two things in sports: Love the Denver Broncos and hate the Raiders.

So, yes, for me this is still the rivalry for Denver. And that will never change. There’s just too much history and hatred.

Broncos vs Raiders - this explains it all. pic.twitter.com/sWyvSRJZE6 — Bridget (@denbron77) September 9, 2023

Adam Malnati and I had a great discussion about whether the Broncos and Raiders are still a rivalry on the Broncos Odds & Endzones podcast this week. For both of us, it very much is.

As it is for Mike Shanahan.

As it is for Tom Jackson.

By the way, I’d love for Denver to bring in Jackson to discuss his hatred for the Raiders and give the players and coaches a history lesson on this rivalry.

And not everyone who is a Broncos fan is a University of Colorado fan. But for those who are, it’s always a great day when the Buffs whop Nebraska.

Now Denver needs to take care of the Raiders to cap off this rivalry weekend in Colorado sports.

Broncos News

‘I’m just going to make it count’: RB Javonte Williams eager for regular-season return against Raiders

Williams said his preseason performance against the 49ers helped him to relax and prepare for 2023.

9 keys to Denver Broncos defeating Las Vegas Raiders | 9news.com

Here are 9 keys to the Broncos defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in the season opener Sunday (September 10, 2023) afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High.

Broncos aim to end Raiders' six-game winning streak in Sean Payton's debut

Broncos aim to end Raiders' six-game winning streak in Sean Payton's debut. Denver must slow Jacobs, Crosby

Broncos CB Pat Surtain ready for another shot at Davante Adams - ESPN - Denver Broncos Blog- ESPN

Adams passed the 100-yard mark in each of his matchups against Surtain and the Broncos in 2022.

Russell Wilson, Sean Payton partnership ready for NFL Week 1

After months of noise, speculation and hype, the Broncos partnership between Sean Payton and Russell Wilson is set for its unveiling on Sunday.

NFL News

Bucs not signing receiver Mike Evans to extension, sources say - ESPN

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be signing wide receiver Mike Evans to a contract extension despite the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver's Sept. 9 deadline, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL Week 1 injuries - Kupp ruled out; Kittle questionable - ESPN

Teams are making final adjustments to their rosters before Week 1, and some questions remain. Our NFL Nation reporters weigh in with injury updates.

Deion's Colorado Buffaloes attracting more bets than NFL games - ESPN

Saturday's college football game between Colorado and Nebraska had attracted more bets than every remaining NFL game in Week 1 as of Friday, according to bookmakers.

NFL bettor loses $155,000 backing Jared Goff vs. Chiefs

Jared Goff needed to throw a second touchdown over the remaining 47 minutes to cash this colossal $155K bet on BetMGM, one that would’ve paid out $119.230.77 at -130 odds if it won.

NFL rule changes you should know as the 2023 season kicks off - ESPN

Changes fans can expect include a limited third QB rule, fewer kickoff returns and modified tripping and use of the helmet penalties.

Trying to make sense out of all the NFL broadcasting changes

The least I can do is attempt to offer some clarity on various NFL broadcasting changes, writes Chad Finn. Read more on Boston.com.