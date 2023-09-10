 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Week 1 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season. Here is your early games open thread.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Welcome to Week 1 of the regular season.

As we await the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders game this afternoon, we’ve got our regular early games open thread going here. Of these early games, I think I’ll enjoy watching the 49ers-Steelers game and the Jaguars-Colts game the most. Those two seem to have the most interesting matchups to me.

Early games schedule

Early Game live updates

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...