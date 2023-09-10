NFL Week 1 Early Games: Open Thread

Welcome to Week 1 of the regular season.
As we await the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders game this afternoon, we’ve got our regular early games open thread going here. Of these early games, I think I’ll enjoy watching the 49ers-Steelers game and the Jaguars-Colts game the most. Those two seem to have the most interesting matchups to me.
Early games schedule
- Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
- Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
