Broncos vs. Raiders weather: Thunderstorms could impact the game

Week one of the 2023 NFL season is here, but there is a chance that the weather gods could impact or even delay today’s game. The forecast has a chance of thunderstorms throughout the game and that chance increases as we progress throughout the night. So, it is possible that the game will be impacted by the rain, and wet weather, and potentially delayed if severe weather starts to happen.

⛈️ Heads up: Busy weather day ahead. Showers + storms as early as 1pm, which could lead to problems for the @Broncos game. Hail the main threat from any storm today.



Mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the 60s.



️ Similar tomorrow, but with lower storm odds.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/Bp7E1Mt4fS — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) September 10, 2023

Head coach Sean Payton was asked about the weather on Friday, and he indicated that he is aware of the weather threat and said that “there’s a good chance of rain later”.

“Yes, [there’s a] chance of rain. Good chance of rain later. The later in the game, the higher the chances of rain go up. The sun’s coming up over our tunnel, it’s a problem [with] shadows. All of that.”

With the threat of lightning and hail in these storms, there is a chance we see this game delayed for a bit until the severe weather passes. Payton was asked about how he handles these situations if they do happen during the game. He told reporters that he dealt with these a few times with the New Orleans Saints when they played in Tampa Bay. Pop-up thunderstorms are common in Florida this time of the year so it happens. He told reporters that the team goes inside, stays stretched out, and is ready to go whenever they are told they are good to go.

“We had three or four delays in New Orleans—you know, [in] Tampa. You go inside, you stay stretched and you get ready to go.”

Hopefully, the severe weather stays away and all we get is some rain in this game. It will be interesting to see which team handles this weather the best. Both figure to have run-heavy elements to their offense, so we could see some added emphasis on that part of the game. With that said, quarterback Russell Wilson played the majority of his career in Seattle, which is known for the wet weather, so he is used to dealing with the elements throughout his career.

At the end of the day, this is something to keep an eye on, especially if you’re going to the game later today. Prepare for the rain and the potential of severe weather impacting and delaying the game for a bit.