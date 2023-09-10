 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 1: Raiders at Broncos - Live Updates

The 2023 regular season kicks off for the Denver Broncos at home against their long-time AFC West rival, Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s finally time to start finding out what these Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos will look like. What better way to start off on the right foot than beating the Las Vegas Raiders at home. Chat with us on Mile High Report in the comments section below and we’ll have this post updated with all the big updates from the game in real time. Here’s to Denver starting 1-0 on the season!

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game will air on CBS with Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Tiffany Blackmon, and Jay Feely announcing. You can also check to see if the game will air in your city here or check your local Broncos radio network affiliate stations.

Broncos vs. Raiders game predictions

Broncos vs. Raiders in-game updates

