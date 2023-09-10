Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders gameday inactives

We’re just a short 90 minutes away from the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game of the regular season. This Week 1 matchup is a pretty important one for Denver as starting off with a win over a team they haven’t beaten since 2019 would be a big first step.

As expected, they will be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in this game. He was a limited participant in practice all week and is definitely in line to return to lineup in Week 2, but its probably smart to give him one more week. Also inactive are cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian, tight end Nate Adkins, safety JL Skinner, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, and center Alex Forsyth.

For the Raiders, no Chandler Jones as the drama unfolding between him and Josh McDaniels is one for the ages. Here’s to that team crumbling like a sand castle in the face of high tide.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Jerry Jeudy WR Riley Moss CB Ja'Quan McMillian CB Nate Adkins TE JL Skinner S Thomas Incoom OLB Alex Forsyth C