 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 1: Broncos vs. Raiders gameday inactives

No Jerry Jeudy for the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but he looks like he’ll be on track for a Week 2 return. Here are the gameday inactives for both Denver and the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Denver Broncos v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

We’re just a short 90 minutes away from the Denver Broncos hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game of the regular season. This Week 1 matchup is a pretty important one for Denver as starting off with a win over a team they haven’t beaten since 2019 would be a big first step.

As expected, they will be without wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in this game. He was a limited participant in practice all week and is definitely in line to return to lineup in Week 2, but its probably smart to give him one more week. Also inactive are cornerbacks Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian, tight end Nate Adkins, safety JL Skinner, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, and center Alex Forsyth.

For the Raiders, no Chandler Jones as the drama unfolding between him and Josh McDaniels is one for the ages. Here’s to that team crumbling like a sand castle in the face of high tide.

Here are your full inactives for both teams.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Jerry Jeudy WR
Riley Moss CB
Ja'Quan McMillian CB
Nate Adkins TE
JL Skinner S
Thomas Incoom OLB
Alex Forsyth C

Raiders inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Aidan O'Connell QB
Tre Tucker WR
Chris Smith II S
Chandler Jones DE
Amari Burney LB
Nesta Jade Silvera DT

In This Stream

2023: Raiders at Broncos, Week 1 - Everything we know

View all 40 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...