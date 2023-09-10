 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broncos’ safety Caden Sterns carted off the field vs. Raiders

The Denver Broncos have suffered a significant injury on their defense as safety Caden Sterns was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Tim Lynch
Indianapolis Colts v Denver Broncos Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

On the first play of the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos suffered a significant injury. On a run play, safety Caden Sterns came free up the middle and had a chance to tackle Josh Jacobs in the backfield, but instead went down with an apparent knee injury.

The cart ended up coming out and carting Sterns off the field. He was immediately declared out of the game by the team. Not a good sign.

Sterns missed most of 2022 with a hip injury, so this has to be a brutal blow for him personally. It’s also a brutal blow to the defense as Sterns was being listed as co-starter along with Kareem Jackson. This likely changes the dynamic of how the Broncos play defense moving forward as Sterns was a big part of what they do.

More updates on this as the story develops.

