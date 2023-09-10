Broncos’ safety Caden Sterns carted off the field vs. Raiders

On the first play of the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos suffered a significant injury. On a run play, safety Caden Sterns came free up the middle and had a chance to tackle Josh Jacobs in the backfield, but instead went down with an apparent knee injury.

Here is play where Sterns was hurt. Blitzed and leg kind of whipped on tackle but nothing major. Just looked like one of those non contact knee injuries. Stinks. #Denver7 #Broncos pic.twitter.com/r94ZLc1ZPp — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 10, 2023

The cart ended up coming out and carting Sterns off the field. He was immediately declared out of the game by the team. Not a good sign.

Sterns missed most of 2022 with a hip injury, so this has to be a brutal blow for him personally. It’s also a brutal blow to the defense as Sterns was being listed as co-starter along with Kareem Jackson. This likely changes the dynamic of how the Broncos play defense moving forward as Sterns was a big part of what they do.

More updates on this as the story develops.