After an excruciating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at home earlier today, the opening odds for the Denver Broncos Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders are already live and the results are a bit surprising given how the games this weekend have gone.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos open 3.5-point favorites against the Commanders in Week 1. The over/under for this game stands at 40.5.

Broncos vs. Commanders betting odds

Washington Commanders (1-0) at Denver Broncos (0-1)

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -3.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -180 / Washington +150

Over/Under: 40.5

It is hard for me to even think about being positive right now, which is why I find this line absurd. If the Broncos can only score 16-points against a Raiders defense that will be proven to be cooked by midseason, then how will they score enough points to beat a legit defense that the Commanders will bring to town next week?

Washington is coming off a nice home win in Week 1. They fell down 16-10 early to the Arizona Cardinals, but rallied in the fourth quarter to win 20-16. They went the exact opposite route that the Broncos took. I don’t know about Denver being favored against anyone right now. Until they figure out how to win close games, I’d probably look to take the Commanders to cover this spread next week.

What do you think Broncos Country?