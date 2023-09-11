Broncos Twitter is predictably toxic after loss to Raiders

Twitter can be an unforgiving place.

Especially when your favorite football team - that hasn’t been relevant in years - loses its home opener to a hated rival. By one point.

Then it becomes a very angry place.

The game wasn't lost on kicking.



If he had hit that XP ot just means Carlson kicks game winner as time.expires.



Trading for a dome kicker that's been declining for half a decade wasn't smart, but this was lost on punting on 4th and 3.



Had to go for that. Defense was gassed — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 11, 2023

Familiar — Jeff D. Johnson (@doublejKOA) September 11, 2023

No way we supposed to lose that game. SMH — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) September 10, 2023

Gut punch of a loss for the Broncos today, almost finding a way to lose.



❌ Missed XP

❌ Stepping out of bounds on a wide-open concept.

❌ Missed FG

❌ Key penalties



Still can't beat the Raiders...



Brutal stuff for #BroncosCountry — Tim Jenkins (@TJenkinsElite) September 10, 2023

Fans are upset and I get that. Tossing out ridiculous things like tanking or firing everyone is your typical Knee Jerk Monday Morning Reaction https://t.co/E0fgeaMgl7 — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) September 11, 2023

Just 3 QB hits and no sacks for the Broncos against Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. Not good. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 11, 2023

But there’s always a contingent out there with some positive - or at least less manic - messages after a loss.

I’m honestly glad we’re done pretending this team had very few flaws and was going to have a miraculous turn around in just a few months under Sean Payton.

The goal should be strides towards competency, and I think we saw that today. Playoffs were always a long shot. — Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) September 11, 2023

It’s one game. The Broncos averaged 2.7 PPP. Step back from that ledge, my friend https://t.co/AAy5B0L0i3 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 11, 2023

#Broncos Randy Gregory said “it’s a new year. I know fans might think here we go again. But we have put the work in and we know what type of team we can be.” #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 10, 2023

It sucks losing to the #Raiders.



But the sky isn't falling (yet), #BroncosCountry.https://t.co/ajuXGgkfmn — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) September 11, 2023