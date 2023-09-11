Broncos Twitter is predictably toxic after loss to Raiders

Twitter can be an unforgiving place.
Especially when your favorite football team - that hasn’t been relevant in years - loses its home opener to a hated rival. By one point.
Then it becomes a very angry place.
The game wasn't lost on kicking.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) September 11, 2023
If he had hit that XP ot just means Carlson kicks game winner as time.expires.
Trading for a dome kicker that's been declining for half a decade wasn't smart, but this was lost on punting on 4th and 3.
Had to go for that. Defense was gassed
Familiar— Jeff D. Johnson (@doublejKOA) September 11, 2023
No way we supposed to lose that game. SMH— T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) September 10, 2023
Gut punch of a loss for the Broncos today, almost finding a way to lose.— Tim Jenkins (@TJenkinsElite) September 10, 2023
❌ Missed XP
❌ Stepping out of bounds on a wide-open concept.
❌ Missed FG
❌ Key penalties
Still can't beat the Raiders...
Brutal stuff for #BroncosCountry
Fans are upset and I get that. Tossing out ridiculous things like tanking or firing everyone is your typical Knee Jerk Monday Morning Reaction https://t.co/E0fgeaMgl7— Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) September 11, 2023
Just 3 QB hits and no sacks for the Broncos against Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. Not good.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 11, 2023
Mood. pic.twitter.com/ZN262ALGui— Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) September 10, 2023
Curses are real. https://t.co/2BmACYEsBx pic.twitter.com/RPFhvO71zK— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) September 10, 2023
But there’s always a contingent out there with some positive - or at least less manic - messages after a loss.
I’m honestly glad we’re done pretending this team had very few flaws and was going to have a miraculous turn around in just a few months under Sean Payton.— Frankie Abbott (@FrankiesFilm) September 11, 2023
The goal should be strides towards competency, and I think we saw that today. Playoffs were always a long shot.
It’s one game. The Broncos averaged 2.7 PPP. Step back from that ledge, my friend https://t.co/AAy5B0L0i3— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 11, 2023
#Broncos Randy Gregory said “it’s a new year. I know fans might think here we go again. But we have put the work in and we know what type of team we can be.” #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) September 10, 2023
It sucks losing to the #Raiders.— Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) September 11, 2023
But the sky isn't falling (yet), #BroncosCountry.https://t.co/ajuXGgkfmn
The Broncos loss sucks and I am still pissed off about it but hey, things could be worse. We could be the Giants. pic.twitter.com/AQW46nvsqT— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) September 11, 2023
