Breaking News Broncos fall 17-16 to Raiders.

Broncos Twitter is predictably toxic after loss to Raiders

Broncos Country just can’t help thinking the worst after a loss.

By Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Twitter can be an unforgiving place.

Especially when your favorite football team - that hasn’t been relevant in years - loses its home opener to a hated rival. By one point.

Then it becomes a very angry place.

But there’s always a contingent out there with some positive - or at least less manic - messages after a loss.

