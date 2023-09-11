Horse Tracks: Broncos disappoint everyone... again

After an offseason that brought a trade for a coach, a collegiate draft with few picks, a fancy new scoreboard, upgraded premium spaces within the stadium, free agents, and a new kicker, things in Broncos Country are status quo. They still suck.

Since the 1970’s the cornerstone of Broncos culture is that Denver, above all else, must beat the Raiders. While to say that the Broncos could lose every game but the two against the Raiders is hyperbole, it’s not that far from the truth.

The Broncos lost on Sunday to Las Vegas by a single point, 17-16. You can chalk the loss up to a mismanaged game-opening onside kick, a missed extra point, a missed 55-yard field goal, the inability to get a stop on 3rd down (except when they did, in which case they couldn’t get a stop on 4th down), or - when the chips were down and they needed a drive to take back the lead - they went 3 and out, exhibiting the resiliency of a gently warmed margarine.

Ordinarily, after the first loss of the season, there’s still hope and optimism for a season that could be. After this loss, it feels like this is just a continuation of the past few seasons that were. More of the same rancid football. More promises to turn things around. More of the smelliest BS spin this side of the Rocky Mountains.

Sure, there were positives in the game, but after these past few years of gazing through a microscope for the genesis of something that could be special, I can tell you those positives won’t germinate into diddly-squat. They haven’t yet, why would they now?

In a town that boast championships from the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche, and that is just a short drive from Coach Prime’s Buffs, this “Aw shucks, we’ll get ‘em next time” mentality no longer cuts it. When is next time? We’ve been patiently waiting and, now 7-seasons in, there’s not one damn inkling of any sort of corner being turned. The Broncos still don’t have what it takes to be relevant, much less interesting. This season was already going to be hard, dropping a winnable game to the Raiders only makes it that much difficult.

...and as we saw on Sunday, when things get difficult, these Broncos just don’t do difficult.

Disgusting.

