Monday Night Football: Bills vs. Jets, Week 1 Live Updates

The first week of the 2023 regular season is just about in the books. The last game of Week 1 will be on Monday Night Football between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. The storyline of this game will be all about Aaron Rodgers and his new team, but it is like Josh Allen and his team that should come out on top here.

Kickoff is set for Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will air on ESPN.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Given how bad Nathaniel Hackett was in 2022, I couldn’t bring myself to give him any chance in 2023 as a member of the Jets even with Aaron Rodgers in at quarterback. Give me the Bills all day.