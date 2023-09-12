Lack of pass rush haunts Broncos in loss to Raiders

Good morning, Broncos Country!

On a radio show last week, I noted that two keys to beating the Raiders would be to win in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Namely, the offensive line keeping Maxx Crosby at bay and the defensive line stopping the run and getting to the quarterback.

Two of those three things happened on Sunday. But the one that didn’t turned out to be a huge problem...

Lack of pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Broncos' 13.8 percent pressure rate was the lowest of the 30 teams who have played in Week 1, per TruMedia.



That despite the fact that Denver blitzed 41.4 percent of the time, third-highest rate in the league.



Jimmy G not easiest QB to pressure, but rush must improve. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 11, 2023

“We’re all for pressure, and obviously it’s an important stat line in our league when it comes to hurrying these quarterbacks,” head coach Sean Payton said Monday.

But that important stat line was nonexistent for Denver. Vance Joseph’s defense had zero sacks and only three QB hits.

Ooof.

Payton and players have been justifying the low numbers by highlighting how quickly Garoppolo gets rid of the ball.

Sometimes that’s route design and sometimes that’s just the quarterback, Payton noted, saying the answer is then to disrupt the route in other ways if edge rushers aren’t getting to the quarterback in time.

“We knew that it was going to be a ball-out-fast offense,” Payton said, recalling his Saints teams playing against Jimmy G at the Niners. “He was always someone that had low sack totals, so how do we disrupt the passing game? We disrupt it at the line of scrimmage with the receivers. We disrupt it possibly with batted-down balls, and then we disrupt it with hurries and sacks. Obviously that’s something we pay attention to.”

But obviously it was something the Broncos didn’t do enough of Sunday afternoon.

Asked how the Broncos can generate more pressure, Payton said they either need to win the one-on-ones or bring more people.

“You dog or blitz, or you win your one-on-ones,” he said. “A lot is dependent upon what you’re wanting to do coverage-wise within the framework of a scheme. There are times sometimes when you want to keep the quarterback in the pocket and play a certain coverage. A lot of it is dependent on your game plan.”

Given that Denver blitzed among the most of all teams last week (41.4%) but had among the fewest pressures and no sacks, it would indicate that perhaps the Broncos don’t have the personnel they need and better try a different game plan.

In fact, Alfred Williams, former Broncos’ defensive end, said on KOA Colorado that watching the film, he saw defenders stopping once they got to the QB, telling him that the game plan was to keep the quarterback in the pocket.

“We didn’t get the kind of effort that I know they have in them,” Williams said, adding that he hadn’t talked to players but he did watch the film. “The film doesn’t lie. I’m watching them get to the QB and stop. I’m watching them not turn the corner. I’m watching them do all the things that say they were told to keep the QB in the pocket.”

And Williams could understand why that may be - a lot of big plays by Garoppolo came when he escaped, including the big run for a first down that essentially ended the game.

“But as soon as you say that to a defensive lineman,” Williams added, “you are telling him, ‘you can’t be an artist today.’”

Broncos defensive end Zach Allen, who went up against Jimmy G many times while playing for the Arizona Cardinals the past four seasons, anticipated the tough matchup.

“He’s very smart. He knows where the ball’s going before it’s even snapped,” Allen said. “Obviously, you can’t get frustrated. I think there were some good (pass-rush) wins out there, but we can definitely improve in that aspect.”

Are you worried about the Broncos pass rush? @BigAlRadio: “We didn’t get the kind of effort that I know that they have in them.”



Listen to KOA Sports weekdays at 3pm ⬇️

& : 850 AM | 94.1 FM

& : https://t.co/MiXspITbLA pic.twitter.com/GCLSD9zQXi — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) September 11, 2023

Broncos/NFL News

The Broncos are more functional under Sean Payton — but familiar issues remain - The Athletic

The Broncos had a more efficient game plan in Payton's debut, but an offense missing playmaking talent couldn't finish the job.

Denver Broncos news: Caden Sterns, Greg Dulcich injury updates

The Broncos lost two key players to injuries on Sunday.

‘We’re looking to get that going more and more’: Samaje Perine reflects on running backs’ impactful role in the Broncos’ passing attack

Perine also discussed how his partnership with running back Javonte Williams poses problems for opposing defenses.

Broncos Notebook: Denver’s offense looking for more explosive plays following Week 1

“Obviously, the thing offensively that stood out, is there weren’t any explosives,” Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday.

Ranking the pass-rushing groups of every NFL team | Yardbarker

As the last batch of notable veteran pass rushers find homes, the league has seen several changes on this front. After a host of player movement and roster decisions, here is how the 32 NFL teams' pass-rushing contingents stack up going into the 2023 season.

Chiefs, Chris Jones agree to new deal, ending holdout - The Athletic

The defensive tackle is coming off his best season of his seven-year career in 2022 with 15 1/2 sacks and 44 total tackles.

The First Read: NFL Week 1 first impressions; who's up/down entering Week 2?

In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Fantasy football 2023 Week 1 sleepers: Derek Carr, Russell Wilson to start hot?

With the 2023 NFL season set to kick off, Marcas Grant provides a look at 11 sleepers to consider for your fantasy football lineup in Week 1. Will Russell Wilson cook the Raiders? Which Giants WR could have a big day against the Cowboys?