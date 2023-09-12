Enter to win a Broncos-themed t-shirt

Earlier this year, we began partnering with Homage to help support the things we do at Mile High Report. We all buy Denver Broncos gear, so I felt it was a good fit to offer those options here on the site while also helping support us here. We appreciate the support because it allows us to purchase subscription content and other services to give us all the tools we need to bring the news and info we all want as fans.

Homage is releasing one of its most popular item of the year today and, of course, there is a big sale included. That big item is this Starter Broncos Satin Jacket and those of you that are my age likely remember how big this baby was in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

20% off promotion today only

With the purchase of the starter jacket above, you also get 20% off any other non-starter apparel on the Homage store all day today. It’ll work for non-Broncos NFL teams too.

Win a free t-shirt!

To promote this partnership, I will run a little raffle prize after the Broncos win their first game of the season. The winner will receive this Victory Monday t-shirt and it doesn’t feel right to pick a winner until there is a victory Monday to celebrate. To enter, all you have to do is comment on this post below. I’ll throw all the account names into a spreadsheet and have a randomizer select the winner after that first win — hopefully in Week 2!

Keep in mind, I can see people’s alternate accounts so no shenanigans. It’s just a t-shirt, yo!