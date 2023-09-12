Report: Broncos’ TE Greg Dulcich expected to miss several weeks with hamstring injury

The Denver Broncos received some bad news on Monday as tight end Greg Dulcich is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. According to Adam Shefter, this is the same hamstring that caused the young tight end to miss games on two separate stretches last season.

Broncos’ TE Greg Dulcich is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks after injuring the same hamstring that caused him to miss Denver’s first five games last season and then the last two games at the end as well, per source. Broncos will take it slow. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023

Dulcich went down in the first half and the offense wasn’t really the same after that. Jerry Jeudy is also dealing with a hamstring injury and is looking like he is on track to return in Week 2, just 24 days after suffering the injury.

However, I would expect the Broncos to be a little more cautious with Dulcich given the recurring nature of this hamstring issue. This is his third separate injury to the same hamstring in the last year or so. This could be something that keeps him on the sidelines until Week 6-ish or later.

The Broncos don’t really have another tight end on the roster with Dulcich’s skillset having traded away Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the roster deadline two weeks ago. This injury is obviously a tough break for Denver, but hopefully they’ll get him back at full strength at some point.