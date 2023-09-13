Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Week 1 snap analysis

OFFENSE

The Denver Broncos played only 64 offensive snaps. The entire offensive line and Russell Wilson played all 64. We used six offensive linemen on three snaps with Quinn Bailey as the sixth offensive lineman.

Player Pos Num Pct Garett Bolles T 64 100% Ben Powers G 64 100% Lloyd Cushenberry III C 64 100% Quinn Meinerz G 64 100% Mike McGlinchey T 64 100% Russell Wilson QB 64 100% Courtland Sutton WR 55 86% Adam Trautman TE 46 72% Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 45 70% Brandon Johnson WR 32 50% Samaje Perine RB 29 45% Javonte Williams RB 29 45% Chris Manhertz TE 25 39% Greg Dulcich TE 21 33% Marvin Mims WR 17 27% Michael Burton FB 6 9% Phillip Dorsett WR 6 9% Jaleel McLaughlin RB 5 8% Quinn Bailey T 3 5%

Courtland Sutton played the most among the wide receiver group with 55 snaps. LJ Humphrey (42) and Brandon Johnson were WR2 and WR3 this game. Marvin Mims (17) and Phillip Dorsett (6) played sparingly on offense.

The TE snaps were dominated by Adam Trautman who got 46. Chris Manhertz and Greg Dulcich played 25 and 21 snaps.

The RB group had an even split of 29 snaps for both Samjae Perine and Javonte Williams. Michael Burton got six snaps at FB and Jaleel McLaughlin played five snaps on offense.

DEFENSE

The defense was only on the field for 59 snaps. Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain played every snap on defense.

Player Pos Num Pct Justin Simmons FS 59 100% Patrick Surtain II CB 59 100% Damarri Mathis CB 58 98% Josey Jewell LB 56 95% Kareem Jackson SS 55 93% Zach Allen DE 53 90% Alex Singleton LB 53 90% Randy Gregory LB 40 68% Jonathan Harris DE 39 66% Jonathon Cooper LB 38 64% D.J. Jones DT 35 59% Frank Clark DE 25 42% Essang Bassey CB 23 39% Mike Purcell NT 21 36% Nik Bonitto LB 15 25% Matt Henningsen DE 9 15% Elijah Garcia DT 7 12% Fabian Moreau CB 2 3% Caden Sterns FS 2 3%

Damarri Mathis played all but one snap on defense while Essang Bassey (23) was CB3 for this game. Fabian Moreau was on the field for two defensive snaps.

Kareem Jackson played 55 snaps on defense while our other safety, Caden Sterns, lasted only two snaps before being lost for the season.

Our inside linebackers, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell played 53 and 56 snaps respectively. Among the OLBs Randy Gregory (40) and Jonathon Cooper (38) played the majority of the snaps with Nik Bonitto (15) as the only other active/healthy OLB.

The defensive line saw NT Mike Purcell get 21 snaps while DT’s DJ Jones and Elijah Garcia got 35 and 7 snaps. Our defensive ends saw Zach Allen, Jonathan Harris, Frank Clark and Matt Henningsen play 53, 39, 25 and 9 snaps.

Delarrin Turner-Yell, Justin Strnad, Tremon Smith and Drew Sanders all played heavily on special teams, but did not play on defense. I was surprised that Sanders did not get in the game. The only other player with double digit ST snaps was Burton with 11 of a possible 19.