Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Week 1 snap analysis

OFFENSE
The Denver Broncos played only 64 offensive snaps. The entire offensive line and Russell Wilson played all 64. We used six offensive linemen on three snaps with Quinn Bailey as the sixth offensive lineman.
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Garett Bolles
|T
|64
|100%
|Ben Powers
|G
|64
|100%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|64
|100%
|Quinn Meinerz
|G
|64
|100%
|Mike McGlinchey
|T
|64
|100%
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|64
|100%
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|55
|86%
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|46
|72%
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|45
|70%
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|32
|50%
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|29
|45%
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|29
|45%
|Chris Manhertz
|TE
|25
|39%
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|21
|33%
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|17
|27%
|Michael Burton
|FB
|6
|9%
|Phillip Dorsett
|WR
|6
|9%
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|5
|8%
|Quinn Bailey
|T
|3
|5%
Courtland Sutton played the most among the wide receiver group with 55 snaps. LJ Humphrey (42) and Brandon Johnson were WR2 and WR3 this game. Marvin Mims (17) and Phillip Dorsett (6) played sparingly on offense.
The TE snaps were dominated by Adam Trautman who got 46. Chris Manhertz and Greg Dulcich played 25 and 21 snaps.
The RB group had an even split of 29 snaps for both Samjae Perine and Javonte Williams. Michael Burton got six snaps at FB and Jaleel McLaughlin played five snaps on offense.
DEFENSE
The defense was only on the field for 59 snaps. Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain played every snap on defense.
|Player
|Pos
|Num
|Pct
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|59
|100%
|Patrick Surtain II
|CB
|59
|100%
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|58
|98%
|Josey Jewell
|LB
|56
|95%
|Kareem Jackson
|SS
|55
|93%
|Zach Allen
|DE
|53
|90%
|Alex Singleton
|LB
|53
|90%
|Randy Gregory
|LB
|40
|68%
|Jonathan Harris
|DE
|39
|66%
|Jonathon Cooper
|LB
|38
|64%
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|35
|59%
|Frank Clark
|DE
|25
|42%
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|23
|39%
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|21
|36%
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|15
|25%
|Matt Henningsen
|DE
|9
|15%
|Elijah Garcia
|DT
|7
|12%
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|2
|3%
|Caden Sterns
|FS
|2
|3%
Damarri Mathis played all but one snap on defense while Essang Bassey (23) was CB3 for this game. Fabian Moreau was on the field for two defensive snaps.
Kareem Jackson played 55 snaps on defense while our other safety, Caden Sterns, lasted only two snaps before being lost for the season.
Our inside linebackers, Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell played 53 and 56 snaps respectively. Among the OLBs Randy Gregory (40) and Jonathon Cooper (38) played the majority of the snaps with Nik Bonitto (15) as the only other active/healthy OLB.
The defensive line saw NT Mike Purcell get 21 snaps while DT’s DJ Jones and Elijah Garcia got 35 and 7 snaps. Our defensive ends saw Zach Allen, Jonathan Harris, Frank Clark and Matt Henningsen play 53, 39, 25 and 9 snaps.
Delarrin Turner-Yell, Justin Strnad, Tremon Smith and Drew Sanders all played heavily on special teams, but did not play on defense. I was surprised that Sanders did not get in the game. The only other player with double digit ST snaps was Burton with 11 of a possible 19.
