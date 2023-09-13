It is time for the Broncos young skill players to step up

With injuries decimating the Broncos' WR corps and their most dangerous receiving tight end, the Denver Broncos offense needs juice.

This is a superb opportunity for young talents like Brandon Johnson and Marvin Mims, Jr. to ball out. I’d also love to see if Sean Payton could wrinkle in Jaleel McLaughlin for a few plays as he looks like a real weapon out of the backfield if he can be schemed into open space.

But these young guns won’t see the field unless Sean Payton sees them earn his trust in practice. One game doesn’t make a trend so they aren’t needing to knee-jerk change their plan yet. It is on the players to show that Payton can rely on them to know the calls and make an impact.

The big thing to watch in this week’s game is whether or not the Commanders use the same kind of zone coverage schemes to keep everything short and underneath as a way to control the Bronco’s offense and keep the score low.

As a fan, I’d love to see some young guys be a spark this week, though.

